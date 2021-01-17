An Arizona man was injured Wednesday afternoon in a collision on Highway 59, just two miles northeast of Neosho.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report notes that Henry Sicard, 89, of Casa Grande, Ariz., was northbound in a 2002 Chevrolet Tracker when he crossed the center line and struck a 2014 International Harvester Durastar 4300 being driven by 29-year-old Ryan French of Nixa. Sicard had minor injuries and was transported by Newton County Ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Joplin. French was not reported to have any injuries.

The Chevrolet Tracker had extensive damage and was towed from the scene and the International Harvester had minor damage and was also towed from the scene.