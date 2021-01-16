Learn how to turn wild game such as venison into sausage

The Missouri Department of Conservation will offer a free virtual class in sausage making from 6 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19. Venison or elk are especially popular sausage components among hunters.

MDC staff will teach the basics of sausage making using simple tools. Participants will learn how to experiment with spices to get a taste they prefer. Making sausage is a good way to prepare the lesser-used cuts of meat. The class will be taught by staff at MDC’s Parma Woods Shooting Range in Parkville.

Registration is required. The class is open to all ages. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZaU.