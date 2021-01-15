A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Rolla until 9 p.m., as the National Weather Service expects snow accumulations up to 2 to 3 inches locally.

According the National Weather Service Forecast Office in Springfield, snow accumulations will occur mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces with occasional slick spots and slushy roads.

The National Weather Service expects snowfall accumulations ranging from 2 to 3 inches in Rolla. It is possible that temperatures drop into the upper 20s with the snow, especially by evening.

The National Weather Service’s estimated timeline of snowfall is 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. in Rolla.

Areas that receive 2 to 3 inches of snowfall will see an increased potential for impacts on roadways, according to the National Weather Service. Roads that see snow melting could see them refreeze late afternoon into Friday night.