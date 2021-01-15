State Fair Community College is enrolling new, transfer and returning students in classes in Sedalia, Boonville, Clinton, Eldon, Lake of the Ozarks, Warsaw, and Whiteman Air Force Base in on-ground, hybrid (combination of online and on-ground) and online classes.

Go to www.sfccmo.edu/searchforclasses to view the spring schedule.

A variety of 12-week classes start Jan. 26 and end April 29. General education subjects required for some degrees and for transfer to a four-year school include art and music appreciation, public speaking, mass communication, earth science, geology, astronomy, composition, French, Spanish, literature, theatre, world geography, health, U.S. history before and since 1877, mathematics, algebra, calculus and geometry, diversity, philosophy, physics, government, psychology and sociology,

Program subjects include principles of accounting, graphic design, wildlife conservation, business, media writing and applications, microcomputer applications, criminal justice, language development, education, medical coding and terminology, network administration, social problems, college skills, and career choice. Internships can also be arranged for programs that require practical application of acquired knowledge to earn certificates and degrees.

Eight-week classes begin March 22 and end May 14. General education subjects include art and music appreciation, human and general biology, chemistry with lab, public speaking and communications, composition, U.S. and world history, American literature, algebra and pre-calculus, philosophy, ethics, living religions, government, civics, psychology, sociology, diversity, health, and wellness.

Program subjects offered in eight-week sessions include automotive, business, construction, dental hygiene, sonography, early childhood development and education, fire safety and leadership, health care and medical terminology, industrial electrical maintenance, precision machining, welding, computers, pharmacology, nursing, radiology, clinicals, college skills, career choice, and employment strategies.

SFCC offers more than 65 transfer, career or technical associate degrees or short-term certificates in agriculture, business and computers, health sciences, human services, and industrial technology. Associate transfer degrees allow students to complete their first two years at SFCC before continuing to a four-year college or university to earn a bachelor’s degree.

SFCC’s tuition is low-cost compared to four-year schools, and a variety of options are available to help pay for college. Students who have earned the Missouri A+ Scholarship can use those funds to cover tuition. Adult learners may be eligible to return to their studies with significant financial assistance and complete degree or certifications using the Fast Track financial aid program. SFCC’s Financial Aid and Veteran Services staff can help students access these programs, apply for federal and state aid as well as apply for more than $250,000 in scholarships from the SFCC Foundation.

Prospective students may apply online free at www.sfccmo.edu/admissions. For assistance, email admissions@sfccmo.edu or call (660) 530-5833. Returning students should contact their navigators before enrolling to ensure they select the classes needed to complete their certificates or degrees.

Visit www.sfccmo.edu for more information and details on campus locations or call Admissions and Outreach at (660) 530-5833.