Motorists in Phelps County will need to find alternate routes beginning next week as a bridge replacement project takes place on County Road 7100 (Old Route 66) over Little Beaver Creek between Doolittle and Rolla.

A contractor working for Phelps County will begin replacing the structure on Wednesday, Jan. 20. County Road 7100 will be closed to traffic for up to four months at this location while work takes place.

Signs will be in place to warn motorists in advance of the closure.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project, please call the Phelps County Clerk Office at (573) 458-6115. For MoDOT transportation information, visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.