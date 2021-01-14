Expanding Highway 63 to a four-lane corridor in Osage to the Phelps and Texas County line tops the list while improving safety at the Highway V interchange in Phelps County earmarked as a high priority.

The expansion of Highways 63 and 50 to four-lane corridors remain the number one and two regional transportation priorities, the Meramec Region’s Transportation Advisory Committee confirmed at its meeting. The proposed projects on Highway 63 and Highway 50 have topped the regional priority list for several years. The group met virtually on Dec. 12.

Once the top regional projects were determined, committee members from each county shared the top three or four additional transportation needs from their counties. Each Transportation Advisory Committee member selected high, medium and low priorities electronically from a list of 30 projects. Those selections were tabulated and weighted to determine a prioritized list of needs for the region.

The committee’s priorities for the upcoming year are as follows, in order of priority:

TOP REGIONAL PRIORITIES

— Four-laning of Highway 63 from Highway 50 in Osage County to the Phelps and Texas County line.

— Four-laning of Highway 50 from about one mile west of Linn to the Gasconade and Franklin line.

HIGH PRIORITY

— Address flooding concerns of the bridge over Crooked Creek in Dent County.

— Improve intersection at Highway 50, RT CC and Osage county road 801 in Osage County.

— Improve safety at Highway V interchange in Phelps County.

— Add a two-way left-turn lane through Westphalia in Osage County.

— Address safety concerns at school entrance on Highway 19 in Gasconade County.

— Add passing lanes north of Freeburg and address safety improvements to the intersection of Route E and 63 in Osage County.

— Address safety concerns on the bridge over Gladden Creek on Route 19 in Dent County.

— Convert overpass to interchange for economic development and safety at the junction of FF in Crawford County.

— Replace bridge over Dry Creek on Route HH in Crawford County.

— Install left turn lane on Route 19 at Lindburg Road in Crawford County.

MEDIUM PRIORITY

— Address width and safety concerns of the bridge over Frene Creek in Gasconade County.

— Extend exit 159 on-ramp from Interstate 44 in Pulaski County.

— Improve safety at the Y intersection of Highway 63 and Highway 28 south of Vienna in Maries County.

— Improve safety at the intersection of Route 100 and Route J west of Hermann in Gasconade County.

— Address safety concerns on the bridge over West Fork of the Huzzah on Route 32 in Dent County.

— Add southbound turn lanes on Highway 63 to Highway 28 near Vichy.

— Address sight limitations at the intersection of Missouri Route 19 and Roosevelt Street in Dent County.

— Improve the Highway 63 and Interstate 44 interchange in Phelps County.

— Address safety concerns and traffic control needs in St. James from Matlock Drive to DD in Phelps County.

— Improve safety to the humps and hills on Route 133 from Richland to Swedeborg in Pulaski County.

— Address width concerns to bridge over Dry Fork Creek on Route 28 in Maries County.

LOW PRIORITY

— Improve safety at the Y intersection of Highway 422 and 133 in Maries County.

— Improve safety at S-curve on Highway 17, 1.9 miles north of Beaumont Road in Pulaski County.

— Address improvement needs on the bridge over Big River on Route C in Washington County.

— Address capacity and safety improvements to the overpass of Interstate 44 to University Drive in Phelps County.

— Improve safety and add shoulders to Route 89 all the way through Osage County.

— Address improvement needs on the bridge over Mill Creek on Route 47 in Washington County.

— Address improvement needs on the bridge over Richwoods Creek on Route A in Washington County.

— Address improvement needs on the bridge over Cyclone Hollow on Route A in Washington County.

The advisory committee approved the priority list, and later that evening, it recommended the prioritized list to the Meramec Regional Planning Commission board. The commission’s board also approved the list.

The Meramec Regional Planning Commission will next share the list with the Missouri Department of Transportation Central District office to consider inclusion in the department’s Statewide Transportation Improvement Program, a five-year plan for design and construction projects.

The priority list is an annual planning exercise for the Transportation Advisory Committee.

Residents who need more information on the Transportation Advisory Committee may contact the Meramec Regional Planning Commission at 573-265-2993.