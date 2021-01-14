St. James Caring Center announced Thursday a $6,079 grant from The Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri to help provide hunger-relief to Phelps County families. The funds were used for a three-door commercial freezer.

St. James Caring Center is one of The Food Bank’s more than 140 partner agencies across its 32-county service area in central and northeast Missouri. This grant is in addition to the food regularly provided by The Food Bank to St. James Caring Center for local distribution.

The Caring Center is a one-stop resource, dedicated to providing temporary emergency assistance to families, while offering educational and support opportunities.

“This is truly an amazing place. Every day, I am astounded by the dedication of our staff and volunteers, and the number of people and families we assist,” Director Nancy Montgomery said. “Coming to work is not a chore…it is a blessing.”

During Commodity Day the Caring Center serves nearly 300 families with shopping carts full of healthy and nutritious food.

When asked about his recent experience, Pastor Don Carson said, “What a blessing to see so many people from our community volunteer their morning to serve their neighbors.”

“What I witnessed this morning testifies that there is still a lot of good in this world. A big thanks goes out to the St. James Caring Center and Senior Center staff and volunteers for being the hands and feet of Jesus,” Carson added.

The grant is part of $179,000 in Capacity Building Grants that The Food Bank is providing to 23 partner agencies in 13 counties. The funding, made possible by Feeding America, will help increase local abilities to help people facing food insecurity.

To learn more about St. James Caring Center, visit the St. James Caring Center’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/stjcaringcenter, or visit the St. James Caring Center’s location at 113 W. Eldon St., in St. James. To learn more about The Food Bank, visit sharefoodbringhope.org.