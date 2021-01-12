Nnamezie Orizu, of Rolla, was named to the Fall 2020 University of Kentucky College of Arts & Sciences Dean's List. During this term, Nnamezie was majoring in International Studies.

This accomplishment is a sign of Nnamezie's hard work and commitment to learning.

More than 2,100 undergraduate students have qualified for the Fall College of Arts and Sciences Dean's List. Students on the Dean's List earned 12 or more credit hours as letter grades with a minimum 3.60 GPA for the semester.

