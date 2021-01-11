Online session will teach about trails, safety and comfort

Walking into the wild with shelter and food in a backpack is a good way to experience Missouri’s unspoiled natural places. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free virtual backpacking workshop from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 22. This event for all ages will help individuals and families get started backpack camping.

Participants will learn to plan for safety and comfort. Tips on how to pack everything needed for a multi-day backpacking trip will be presented. The session will be taught by Lisa Richter, an MDC naturalist who hiked the 2,200-mile Appalachian Trail. Missouri has many scenic trails open to backpackers.

Registration is required for this online virtual program. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZEa.