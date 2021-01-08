The city of Rolla in partnership with Missouri University of Science and Technology will be constructing a pedestrian bridge over Interstate 44 next week that will impact traffic.

Several closures are set to take place next week as crews construct the Pedestrian Bridge on Route E over Interstate 44 near exit 185, in Rolla.

Beginning at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, there will be lane closures in each direction of I-44 and the Route E overpass will be closed to traffic. Rolla Public Works Department said I-44 and the overpass are expected to re-open to traffic at 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13.

If there are delays, crews will again have lane closures in place on I-44 and a closure at the overpass from 7 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 to 7 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 14.

Signs are in place to alert motorists of the upcoming closures. Motorists are asked to plan extra travel time, slow down and watch for crews in work zones. The city of Rolla will have signs in place to detour motorists around the Route E overpass closure.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this work or other transportation-related matters, please call 573-364-8659