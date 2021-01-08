Freeman Health System received additional COVID-19 vaccines and will continue vaccinating all employees interested in receiving it.

This round of vaccinations is using the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is administered into the muscle as a two-dose series, with doses given three weeks apart. The FDA has authorized the emergency use of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to prevent COVID-19 in individuals 16 years of age and older under an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). The vaccine uses the mRNA and spike protein method of triggering the individual’s immune system to recognize and fight coronavirus – the same method used in the Moderna vaccine.

When employees get their first dose, they receive a vaccination card that shows when to return for their second dose of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine.

Employees will be observed for 15 – 30 minutes after receiving the vaccination to be monitored for a reaction. Side effects of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine include injection site pain, swelling or redness, tiredness, headache, muscle pain, chills, joint pain, fever, nausea, feeling unwell or swollen lymph nodes.