Program will highlight 10 great birding sites in Missouri.

Bird watching is an activity that can be enjoyed novices and experts alike. And once you start birding, you want to know where the good spots are.

People can learn about good locations for winter birding at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Top 10 Winter Birding Areas.” This free program, which will be Jan. 13 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. is part of a year-long “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss the top winter birding spots in Missouri. He will discuss what can be seen at these locations and will provide viewing tips. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175677

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.