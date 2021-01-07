The Women in Business Group will host a workshop this February to help women in business learn how to work more effectively and productively by better understanding personality types.

The virtual workshop, titled “True Colors,” will be held noon-1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 3. The webinar is free, but registration is required. Visit bit.ly/truecolors-SBDC to register. Dewey Thompson, director of the Missouri Training Institute, a partnership between the Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business at the University of Missouri-Columbia and University of Missouri Extension, will be the guest speaker.

Thompson’s work centers on making people more comfortable with the rapid changes that occur in the workplace and helping staff realize their full potential in serving a vast array of co-workers and customers. He has trained thousands of public and private sector professionals across the country in topical areas such as change, leadership, management, coaching employees, teambuilding, customer service and building effective workplace environments. Thompson holds a master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from the University of Missouri and holds certifications in True Colors and Gallup’s CliftonStrengths.

“Once you know and understand the True Colors personality types, you can use that knowledge to improve communication, reduce conflict, increase collaboration and enhance teamwork,” says Thompson. “People will come away from this interactive workshop with a better understanding of their unique talents and how to work with different personality types more effectively.”

While the seminar is targeted towards women, anyone may attend. The seminar is hosted by the Small Business Development Center (SBDC) at Missouri S&T, the Missouri Training Institute, the Missouri Chamber of Commerce and Industry, and the Women in Business Group.

The Women in Business group provides women with access to learning, networking and professional growth opportunities. People interested in upcoming group activities and events can join the LinkedIn group called Women in Business - Missouri.

Missouri S&T’s SBDC provides business counseling and assistance to aspiring entrepreneurs and small businesses in the areas of management, new business creation, business acquisition, business sales, marketing, financial analysis, human resources, operations management, succession planning and technology commercialization. Most services are provided at no cost.

SBDC is a University of Missouri Extension partner and part of the Missouri SBDC statewide network, which is funded in part through a cooperative agreement with the U.S. Small Business Administration. For more information about workshops, resources and programs offered by Missouri S&T’s SBDC, visit ecodevo.mst.edu.

For more information, contact Karen Leatherman, business development specialist for the SBDC, at leathermank@mst.edu or 573-341-4551.