This free virtual program will guide aspiring artists through the process of creating their own eagle painting.

January is bald eagle season in Missouri, when thousands migrate to the Show-Me-State from the north to seek fish in our open waters. Through art however, you can create your own permanent keepsake of eagle season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is holding a Conservation Crafters—Happy Little Eagles class Wednesday, Jan. 20 from 6- 8 p.m. This free class open to ages 15 and up will help guide participants as they paint a bald eagle on canvass.

“Bring out your inner artist and experience the joy of painting! Join us as we learn about our country's national symbol and its journey from endangered to successfully soaring the Missouri skies once again,” said MDC Naturalist Nicki Wheaton. The program will cover information about bald eagles that will help participants better appreciate these amazing raptors. Residents will not only get to learn about these majestic birds, but will also learn how to paint them.

As this is a virtual program, participants can purchase an 11x17 canvas and some inexpensive brushes and paint. Wheaton said they will be working with acrylic paint during the program but encouraged choosing whatever paint works best for each participant. Suggested colors for the background include blues, greens, yellows, and white; two or three shades of brown, yellow, and white for the eagle; and browns or black for the tree.

Wheaton said she encourages everyone to be as creative as their minds will allow them. “Grab some Prussian blue and let's paint a picture on our almighty easels,” she said.

Conservation Crafters—Happy Little Eagles is a free virtual program, but advanced online registration is required for each person attending at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZEX. Attendees will receive an invitation by email from the MDC Event Management System with a WebEx program link 24 hours before the program.

Participants will receive an email with a program link from Nichole Wheaton or the MDC Event Management System and will read DoNotReply@S3Gov.com. It’s also recommended to check junk mail folders if no email is received.

MDC offers many free educational programs in the St. Louis region to help people discover nature, fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. Stay informed by going to the MDC St. Louis reginal events page at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZP6.