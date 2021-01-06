To focus communications surrounding COVID-19 cases, Rolla School District said beginning Tuesday, building level cases would be reported weekly on the district's website instead of daily email and text notifications.

Residents can view continued reporting information for the entire district and the weekly summary of positive COVID-19 cases on the district’s COVID-19 information page, https://www.rolla31.org/c_o_v_i_d_information.

Additionally, updated quarantine guidelines showing the latest information regarding the district's quarantine and masking protocols have been added to the COVID-19 information page.

The district said those identified as close contacts to an individual who has tested positive for COVID-19 would continue to be notified by the health department and advised on quarantine dates and guidelines.

The district will release the next summary of active COVID-19 cases Friday.