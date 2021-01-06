According to data released Wednesday, 116 deer were harvested in Phelps County.

Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows that deer hunters in Missouri harvested 14,555 deer during the alternative-methods portion of the firearms deer season, Dec. 26 - Jan. 5.

Top harvest counties were Franklin with 318 deer harvested, Callaway with 317 and Osage with 298. According to the preliminary data, deer hunters in Phelps County harvested 116 deer.

The harvest total for last year’s alternative-methods portion was 12,024.

For current ongoing preliminary harvest totals by season, county, and type of deer, visit the Missouri Department of Conservation website at extra.mdc.mo.gov/widgets/harvest_table/.

For harvest summaries from past years, visit huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/hunting-trapping/species/deer/deer-harvest-reports/deer-harvest-summaries.

The archery deer and turkey season runs through Jan. 15.

Find more information on deer hunting from MDC’s 2020 Fall Deer & Turkey Hunting Regulations and Information booklet, available where hunting permits are sold and online at huntfish.mdc.mo.gov/sites/default/files/downloads/2020FDT.pdf.