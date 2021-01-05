Rolla Public Schools announced the winners of the October Superstar Bulldogs awards at Rolla High School.

The following students were prize winners and received a gift certificate:

— Roy Conner is the winner of the Merle's Music Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Bre Cunningham is the winner of the Legends Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Zoe Hargis is the winner of the Great Escape Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Logan Helm is the winner of the Sunny 104.5/ESPN 107.3 Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Caitlyn Kleffner is the winner of the IHOP Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Chase Lindsey is the winner of the American Taco Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Ben Perkins is the winner of the Town & Country Bank Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Matthew Ballard is the winner of the State Farm Superstar Bulldog Award.

— Emma McKee is the winner of the FCNB Superstar Bulldog Award.