The Phelps County Senior Companion Program, once again, comes up with innovative ways of keeping their essential volunteers motivated and connected. On Dec. 19, senior companions held a recognition Christmas parade at the Phelps County Court House circle.

Santa and Mrs. Clause, along with their Elves, handed out gifts at four different stops. Santa and helpers took time to interact with each volunteer to wish them a Merry Christmas and thank them for all the hard work they have been doing during this pandemic.

A special thank you to Santa: Richard Leuthauser, Mrs. Clause: Director Yvonne Leuthauser, Elves: Jessica Leuthauser (Barker), Frances Bay and Christine Miller.

Sponsored Locally by: Phelps County Commission.

If you are interested in having a Senior Companion call 573-458-6180