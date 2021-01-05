Columbia College of Missouri recently announced its dean's list for the Fall Semester August - December, 2020. To be named to the dean's list, a student must have completed 12 semester hours in a 16-week period and achieved a minimum GPA of 3.5 on a 4.0-point scale.

Founded in 1851 in Columbia, Missouri, Columbia College has been helping students advance their lives through higher education for nearly 170 years. As a private, nonprofit institution, the college takes pride in its small classes, experienced faculty and quality educational programs. With more than 30 locations across the country, students may enroll in day, evening or online classes. The college is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Columbia College educates thousands of students each year and has more than 94,000 alumni worldwide. For more information, visit ccis.edu.



The following students who received the honor from the area included:

HOMETOWN; NAME, LOCATION

Newburg

— Jordan Davis, Online

— Tanner McCray, Rolla

Rolla

— Benjamin Akins, Rolla

— Autumn Buschjost, Online

— Stephanie Degonia, Rolla

— Kyleigh McDowell, Rolla

— Deana Opp, Rolla

— Kim Squires, Rolla

— Emily Toebben, Rolla

St. James

— Ashley Homan, Rolla

— Mychal Murphy, Rolla

— Jamie Pyatt, Rolla