Dr. Mary Reidmeyer, teaching professor emeritus of materials science and engineering at Missouri University of Science and Technology, has been selected as a fellow of the American Ceramic Society (ACerS) in recognition of her contributions to the ceramic sciences.

“During her many years at Missouri S&T, Mary has touched the lives of hundreds of future ceramic engineers by recruiting students to the program, teaching their first crystal chemistry course and leading them through their first laboratory experience, and teaching upper-level courses on glass technology,” says Dr. Richard Brow, interim deputy provost at Missouri S&T. “She is a marvelous role model for our students, and a valued colleague to all of us.”

According to ACerS, the fellow designation recognizes society members who have distinguished themselves through outstanding contributions to the ceramic arts or sciences, broad and productive scholarship in ceramic science and technology, conspicuous achievement in ceramic industry, or by outstanding service to ACerS.

“It is quite an honor to be recognized by my American Ceramic Society colleagues for contributions I have made to the ceramic sciences and industry over the past 40-plus years,” says Reidmeyer. “The resources, connections and friendships afforded by an active membership have been invaluable to my success in industry and academia.”

A Missouri S&T alumna, Reidmeyer earned a bachelor’s degree in ceramic engineering in 1978 from what was then known as University of Missouri-Rolla. Reidmeyer worked in the refractories industry before returning to Rolla to earn a master’s degree in 1984 and a Ph.D. in 1989, both in ceramic engineering. In addition to teaching glass courses, she oversees the operation of S&T’s Hot Glass Shop, where students discover connections between science and art.

Reidmeyer has received several awards from Missouri S&T, including the 2017 Dr. Elizabeth Cummins Women’s Advocate Award, 2012 Outstanding Advisor, 2010 Faculty Achievement Award and Alumna of the Year, 2009 Outstanding Faculty Award, and the 2007 Keramos Alumna Award given by the ceramic engineering professional society. Reidmeyer has published 16 technical papers and holds four patents.