Today, millions of Americans will receive a second stimulus payment as the IRS set January 4 as the official payment date of all direct deposits for stimulus money. The IRS has shared that most people will receive their second stimulus payment as a direct deposit. However, if not, people will receive their second stimulus payment in the mail as either a check or U.S. Treasury debit card, likely by the end of January.

In addition, the IRS Get My Payment website will go live soon, allowing people to look up where their second stimulus payment has been sent. As people search for answers about their second stimulus payment, H&R Block has tools and live expert help to assist its customers.

“The second stimulus payment will provide much-needed relief to people,” said Tony Bowen, H&R Block Chief Financial Officer. “We have automated tools and experts standing by ready to help our customers.”

Information to help track a stimulus check includes:

Many second stimulus payments were deposited on Emerald Cards. All second stimulus payments that H&R Block was able to process were immediately deposited on to H&R Block’s Emerald Prepaid Mastercard® or to customers’ bank accounts, depending upon how 2019 tax refunds were received. Emerald Card customers can call 1-866-353-1266 and receive stimulus payment information by entering the last four digits of their Emerald Card account. All other customers can call 1-800-HRBLOCK and by using a Social Security number, may be able to receive automated second stimulus payment information.You may not recognize an account number. If the IRS Get My Payment website displays an account number a customer doesn’t recognize, H&R Block customer service agents are ready to help and may be able to provide additional information.Wait times may be long. This week, customers may experience increased wait times to speak with an H&R Block customer service agent. Questions may also be sent via Twitter to @HRBlockAnswers, but customers should not include personal information in these questions.Some second stimulus payments were returned to the IRS. All financial institutions are required to return second stimulus payments in certain circumstances, such as when they are sent to a closed account. In these cases, payments were returned to the IRS and a check is likely to be sent by the IRS. This affected less than 1% of second stimulus payments processed by H&R Block.Changes can be reconciled at tax time. For those who did not receive the first stimulus payment, believe they did not receive their full stimulus payment amount, or had changes in their circumstances, such as the birth of a baby, a Recovery Rebate Credit can be claimed when 2020 taxes are filed this year. Save any letters received from the IRS about stimulus checks. At tax time, H&R Block tax pros can help people claim any possible additional stimulus payments when filing a 2020 tax return.

To estimate a second stimulus payment, visit hrblock.com/stimulus and for additional second stimulus details and frequently asked questions visit the H&R Block Coronavirus Resource Hub at hrblock.com/tax-center/coronavirus-tax-impact.