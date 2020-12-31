The volunteer crocheters and knitters who participated in the “2020 Warm-Up America Take Out” have done an outstanding job. They produced enough blocks for 12 large afghans and six baby blankets, Martha Kojro, of Warm Up America, said.

According to Kojro, end of year donations were made to the Pregnancy Resource Center, with Faith Dalton receiving the six handmade blankets. Additionally, Kathy and Meghan Flaherty of Uniquely Yours Knitting and Quilting Center donated three fleece “Cinderella” blankets.

Six of the large afghans were donated to the Russell House Family Crisis Services. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a donation to the Missouri Veterans’ Home in St. James was not able to be made. The remaining six afghans will be held for a future donation to the veterans, according to Kojro in a press release Wednesday.

Yarn for Warm-Up America was donated by Nona, Theresa, Ann, Jena, Helen, Kathy and Meghan. Needleworkers who made this year’s Warm-Up America such a great success were — Cami, Sydney, Iva, Suzanne, Gloria, Hannah, Cheryl, Francis, Debra, Kay, Sue W., Gracie, Nancy, Bonnie, Lana, Jean, Margaret, Tina, Marie, Carrie, Mary, Linda and Audrey.

For the past 23 years, Kathy and Meghan at Uniquely Yours have provided pick up and drop off space for Warm-Up America. Kojro said after a brief pause, this effort would continue in February 2021. For more information about Warm-Up America, call Kojro at 573-762-3882.