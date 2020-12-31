John Vincent Peyerl made his journey home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2020, from complications of a hemorrhagic stroke.

John Vincent Peyerl made his journey home unexpectedly on Dec. 26, 2020, from complications of a hemorrhagic stroke. He was born May 1, 1941, in Devils Lake, ND, to Tressie (Hartl) and Xavier Peyerl. He grew up on his family’s farm near Penn, ND, and attended school in Penn and then Churchs Ferry, ND, where he graduated in 1959. His love for math and science led him to further his education at Valley City State and North Dakota State University. During this endeavor, he was selected several times for the National Science Institute and also earned a minor in card playing. His charm and quiet wit swept Diane Streifel off her feet during a dance at Leroy’s Quonset near Esmond, ND, and the two were married May 28, 1966, at St. Boniface Church in Esmond. They resided briefly in Hampden where they began their family and then settled on the farm near Penn, where they reared their six children. John began farming with his brother in the 1970s and continued the operation while sharing his passion for education during 25 years as a math and science teacher. He enjoyed following the successes of his former students in Hampden, Churchs Ferry, and Cando, ND, and subbed for area schools before retiring from teaching in 2001. His greatest passions in life were faith, family, and farming, which was evident in everything he did. He appreciated the opportunities hard work provided and instilled this belief in his children and grandchildren. As a farmer, he felt the land was best served by those who lived and worked on it, a philosophy he carried with him to represent area farmers in many ways, including on the Garrison Diversion Board for over 20 years, and the Ramsey county Farm Bureau Board for several years. He was highly active in the fight for land rights when Devils Lake began flooding in the 1990s and was involved in relocating the BTR Elevator when the water began to rise. He had a deep appreciation for those who served our country. John never made a promise he couldn’t keep, volunteering his time and talents to many faith and civic organizations. He was a devoted member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Devils Lake, the Knights of Columbus, 4th Degree, Coulee Township Board, Ramsey Area Right to Life, Churchs Ferry/Penn Volunteer Fire Department, the ND Republican Party and the Elks. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and enjoyed attending their activities, always with a bag of popcorn to share. In his spare time, he read every article from the many subscriptions he received, watched Gunsmoke, and spent many hours “getting things organized” on the farm with his good friend, Kevin. He was trusting and charitable and had a kind affinity for hitchhikers, always offering a ride given the opportunity. John embraced his 33 years of sobriety and was the grateful recipient of an organ transplant in 2013. He was a blood donor all his life, and his family encourages those to consider becoming a blood or organ donor. John was looking forward to full retirement from farming this year. He is survived by; his wife, Diane, of 54 years; his children, Marianne Sears, Harlow, Joe (Jeanine) Peyerl, West Fargo, ND, Matthew (Patsy) Peyerl, Bismarck, ND, Sarah (Dustin) Burchill, Casselton, Renae (Andrew) Arnston, Rugby, and MAJ John (Naomi) Peyerl, Aberdeen, Maryland; and 21 grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; his in-laws, Don (Loretta) Streifel, Randy (Jane) Streifel, Ernie (Lonna) Streifel, Tom (Vicki) Streifel, and Rosalie (Randy) Axtman; godchildren, Kristin (Streifel) Gray, Patti Jo (Peyerl) Meier, Judy (Streifel) Hanson, and Michael Noltimier; and a sister. He was preceded in death by; his parents and brother, Alvin; and his father and mother-in-law, Walter and Ann Streifel. Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021, at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Devils Lake with the Very Reverend C.F. Wilhelm celebrating the Mass. Burial will be in St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be held at the church on Friday, Jan. 1 from 4 until 7 p.m. with a Rosary and Scripture Service at 7 p.m. Honor Guard will be provided by the 4th Degree Knights of Columbus. The Mass will be live-streamed at Facebook.com/stjosephdvl.