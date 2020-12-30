One last look for 2020 of the joy of the holidays.

A recent Shop with a Hero in McDonald County drew law enforcement and emergency response crews from throughout the county to share in the spirit of the season. The combined efforts of the McDonald County Sheriff’s office, Anderson Police Tiff City Fire, Pineville Fire, Missouri Highway Patrol, EMS, Missouri Department of Conservation, Lanagan and Goodman Police, Pineville Marshal, Newton County Rescue and others got together to provide Christmas for 133 kids. The kids and their families were treated to an evening of fun with a lot of smiles.