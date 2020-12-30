As leaders at Fort Leonard Wood continually assess COVID-19 protection and mitigation measures, the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general has updated guidance and policies regarding the installation's COVID-19 control measures.

Effective Monday, General Order No. 4 — dated Oct. 26, 2020 — was rescinded and replaced with General Order No. 5, dated Dec. 28 and signed by Brig. Gen. James Bonner, MSCoE and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general.

According to Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office, major updates and changes under General Order No. 5, which applies to all military personnel on or off post as well as government civilian personnel while performing duties on post, include:

No mileage restrictions for permanent party personnel. Service members are prohibited to patronize any business or establishment that does not have a mask mandate, for both employees and patrons, regardless if they provide an essential service or not. Off-post barbers, salons, spas, gyms and tattoo parlors are approved for use by service members as long as they are enforcing a mask mandate for customers and employees. Bars and clubs are off-limits for service members. Service members are directed not to dine-in at off-post and on-post restaurants, but are encouraged to use take-out, drive-through and delivery options. Personal and social gatherings outside of the workplace are strongly encouraged to be limited to no more than six people. Service members residing in on-post residences can have no more than six external individuals within their residence. All service members in a training status will execute restriction of movement until further notice. Under ROM, movement is confined to quarters, place of duty, fuel and hygiene purchases, solitary outdoor recreation and exercise, and medical care as needed. Food purchases through curbside pickup and drive through services at restaurants are authorized. Anyone in a ROM status is prohibited from attending social gatherings. Face coverings or face shields continue to be required at all times on Fort Leonard Wood. Exceptions can be found at: https://home.army.mil/wood/application/files/3115/9847/7895/exceptions.pdf.

To help prepare for the return of Soldiers from holiday block leave, the following measures will be in effect starting Jan. 2.

Telework will continue to be maximized. In-person meetings will continue to be limited to a maximum of 10 mission essential personnel only. When meeting in person, face coverings must be worn, and venues need to be large enough to allow for 6 feet of social distancing. Distance learning is to be maximized for Professional Military Education, Basic Officer Leadership, NCO Academy and MSCoE staff and faculty courses. Temporary duty assignments will continue to be limited to mission essential. Exceptions to policy for non-Department of Defense ID cardholders will only be approved for mission essential, exigency or urgent circumstances. Office social gatherings are not authorized. On-post restaurants will remain takeout and drive through only. MWR and Unit Gyms will be open for service members only from 5 to 8 a.m., Monday through Friday. Daugherty Bowling Center will be closed. Outdoor Adventure Center will be closed. Auto Skills Center will be closed. Clarke Community Library will only provide curbside during operational hours. Ozark Tavern will be closed. Pershing Community Center and Morelli Heights will be closed. Leisure Travel Office will be closed but employees will be available by phone or email.

In addition:

On-post barber shops will remain open. On-post deliveries will continue to be allowed. On-post taxis will continue to be allowed. On-post Uber and Lyft services will remain restricted. Child and Youth Services will not be impacted. Graduations will remain virtual and family days will still be cancelled until further notice.

All service members, civilian employees and family members should continue to follow the three Ws: wash your hands for at least 20 seconds, wear masks and watch your distance, according to Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office in a news release Monday.