ABLE Senior Center will hold cards for seniors, birthday party for seniors, as well as bingo and a drive through senior lunch.

ABLE Senior Center will hold the following activities throughout January:

— Cards for seniors 10 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 13, 20, 27 at Holloway House

— Birthday party for seniors 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 13 at Holloway House

— Bingo for seniors 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 27 at Holloway House

— Senior lunch (drive through) 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 28 at Rolla Nazarene Church, 1901 E. 10th St. Reservations necessary 364-4357.