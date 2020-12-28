Construction work on Rolla's pedestrian bridge scheduled for Tuesday has been postponed due to weather until the week of Jan. 4, 2021.

A pedestrian bridge will be constructed on Route E over Interstate 44, near exit 185 in Rolla. In order for crews to construct the bridge, there will be several closures taking place.

According to Rolla’s Public Works Department, there will be lane closures in each direction of I-44 and the Route E overpass will be closed to traffic.