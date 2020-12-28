The Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood commanding general has reinstated the Public Health Emergency Declaration. It will remain in effect for 90 days, unless it is renewed or terminated before then.

The decision to reinstate the Public Health Emergency does not change Fort Leonard Wood’s current health protection condition or preventive mitigation measures being taken, according to Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office.

“Maneuver Support Center of Excellence and Fort Leonard Wood leaders continue to place the health and safety of our Soldiers, civilians and their families as our highest priority. We continue to take prudent precautionary measures to protect the health of the force and maintain operational readiness. We will continue to assess, evaluate and adapt necessary preventive measures to ensure the safety of our trainees, Soldiers, family members and civilian personnel,” Fort Leonard Wood’s Public Affairs Office said in a news release Monday.