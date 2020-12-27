The library will have new hours and technology lending.

Rolla Public Library will reopen to provide residents with curbside service, phone service, and computer appointments on Monday after temporarily closing due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19.

Director of Rolla Public Library, Rebecca Buckley, said the library will now have slightly adjusted open hours to accommodate a dual staff schedule so that, in case of another exposure, the library will not have to close again.

Rolla Public Library will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday.

Currently, residents can place holds through their online accounts. Library cardholders can also now checkout technology items through the library’s new grant-funded TechConnect program.

Hotspots, connected tablets and Chromebooks are available for lending.

Rolla Public Library offers thousands of e-materials through its website and the Libby app, accessible with a library card number. Buckley said staff thank residents for their patience and are excited to offer patrons quality materials and services again.

Rolla Public Library is located at 900 N. Pine St. Residents can check the library’s Facebook page or their website at www.rollapubliclibrary.org for more details about library services. Call the library for assistance beginning Monday at 573-364-2604 or email curbside@rollapubliclibrary.org.