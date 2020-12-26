A southwestern Missouri woman who says she loves Christmas has spread cheer by mailing about 700 holiday cards and has received more than 500 in return.

Angela Grogan of Ozark says her initial goal when she started mailing cards on Nov. 1 was to send one to each of the 50 states, the Springfield News-Leader reports. But she soon surpassed that. She's gotten cards in return from every state and nine countries.

The COVID-19 pandemic spurred her to her new holiday tradition.

"Due to COVID, everyone was being sequestered and everything," Angela Grogan said.

She added: "I was trying to think of something that would spread Christmas cheer and not only bring it to our household, but to everyone else also, so I started filling out Christmas cards."

Grogan had been battling uterine cancer and entered remission three months ago. One person who sent her a card also had battled cancer, Grogan said, and wrote her an encouraging note.

She first thought she would frame a doorway with the received cards, but they just kept coming.

"I've got like three walls lined in my house totally lined, from ceiling to floor, of cards," Grogan said.