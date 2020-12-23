The Moose Fraternity is an international organization of men and women dedicated to caring for young and old, bringing communities closer together, and celebrating life.

The Rolla Women of the Moose hold the services provided by the Russell House especially dear to their hearts and were blessed to be able to donate Christmas presents to each guest of the Russell House on Tuesday.

As Russell House says, a nonprofit is as strong as the community that holds it up and the Moose Fraternity is always honored to be able to assist this amazing asset in our community.