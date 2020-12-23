Phelps County has been awarded federal funds made available through the Department of Homeland Security and the Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program.

Phelps County has been chosen to receive $11,248 in Phase 38 funds to supplement emergency food and shelter programs., according to the Meramec Regional Planning Commission in a news release Tuesday.

The deadline for applying for funds is Jan. 19.

The selection was made by a National Board that is chaired by the U. S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency and consists of representatives from American Red Cross; Catholic Charities, USA; National Council of the Churches of Christ in the USA; The Jewish Federations of North America, The Salvation Army; and United Way Worldwide. The local board was charged to distribute funds appropriated by Congress to help expand the capacity of food and shelter programs in high-need areas around the country.

According to the Meramec Regional Planning Commission, a local board made up of the Phelps County government officials, American Red Cross and other county representatives will determine how the funds awarded to Phelps County are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter programs run by local service agencies in the area.

The local board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.

Agencies may receive funds to provide food, shelter and supportive services, including, but not limited to:

• Food services, such as congregate meals or groceries;

• Lodging in a mass shelter, or in a hotel/motel or other off-site shelter facility limited to 30-days assistance per individual or household;

• One month rent or mortgage assistance to prevent eviction or foreclosure;

• Utility assistance for one month of service for gas, electric and water service; and

• Supplies, including but not limited to cleaning supplies, and small equipment essential to feed or shelter people, not exceeding $300 per item.

Under the terms of the grant from the National Board, local agencies chosen to receive funds must: 1) be private voluntary nonprofits, faith-based or units of government, 2) be eligible to receive Federal funds, 3) have an accounting system with a checking account for EFSP deposits, 4) practice nondiscrimination, 5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, 6) Have a DUNS number and a Federal Employer Identification Number (FEIN), 7) be able to respond to email and submit reports to EFSP online, 8) Pay vendors directly within 90 days for services provided, 9) be in good standing with the EFSP program and 10) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply.

Phelps County has distributed Emergency Food and Shelter funds previously to Phelps County Nutrition, Phelps County Family Crises Services, Phelps County Faith Distribution, The Rolla Mission, St. James Golden Age Center and St. James Caring Center participating. These agencies were responsible for providing meals and lodging.

Public or private voluntary agencies interested in applying for Emergency Food and Shelter Program funds can contact Gary O’Day, MRPC, 4 Industrial Drive, St. James, MO 65559 at goday@meramecregion.org for an application. Application forms can be found online at www.meramecregion.org. The deadline for applications to be received is Jan. 19, 2021.

Meramec Regional Planning Commission is serving as administrator for this project on behalf of Phelps County and the local board.