Missouri State Museum invites the public to attend a virtual program, Trailblazers of Women's Suffrage, as part of its ongoing “Landing After Hours” series at 7 p.m., Wednesday, Jan. 6 on the Missouri State Museum Facebook page: facebook.com/MissouriStateMuseum/

Missouri women have a long history of pushing the state and the nation to give women suffrage. Join staff as they look at the trailblazing women of the 19th and 20th centuries who influenced, petitioned, sued and protested to give women the right to vote. Staff will examine the origins and national scope of the women’s suffrage movement in the mid-to-late 19th century and look at how women from Missouri influenced our nation’s ideas on women’s suffrage.

The program will highlight trailblazing women who organized and participated in the important Golden Lane protest of 1916 and what Missouri women did after ratification of the 19th Amendment in 1920.

The Missouri State Museum’s “Landing After Hours” events are held the first Wednesday of each month.

For more information about the event, call the Missouri State Museum at 573-751-2854.

For more information on state parks and historic sites, visit mostateparks.com. Missouri State Parks is a division of the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.