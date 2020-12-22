Residents are invited to join the Rolla Multisport Club at Veteran's Memorial Park on Jan. 1, 2021 for a 3-mile run or a 2-mile walk.

This is an untimed run, and the cost to enter is a canned good or non-perishable item to donate to Greater Rolla Area Charitable Enterprise.

Registration begins at 1:30 p.m., with the run and walk starting at 2 p.m. All ages and fitness levels welcome.

The Rolla Multisport Club normally kicks off the run and walk at the Burger King parking lot, but due to the extensive construction on Kingshighway, the route has been moved in 2021 to Veterans Memorial Park, 575 Southview Drive, in Rolla.