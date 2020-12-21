The most amazing things happen during the holidays.

For the past two years the St. James High School Senior Beta Club students craft and donated hand-made lap blankets to be included with the St. James Caring Center Senior Homebound Food boxes. Several people in our community are unable to participate in the drive-thru food distribution Commodity Day. In order for the St. James Caring Center to support those housebound citizens our volunteers deliver boxes of healthful foods, personal hygiene products, dairy goods, meat, bread and more. The blankets will be included with our January delivery to the grateful recipients. These thoughtful students demonstrate the true meaning of the Holiday Season.

Proceeds from our Thrift Store located at 113 Eldon St., in St. James, is a significant income source for benevolent services provided to the community by way of the St. James Caring Center. Days and hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday - Saturday. Please support our endeavors by shopping local and donating often. Most requested donated items are furniture, small appliances, and housewares. Items not accepted are TVs, mattresses, box springs, computers and tires. To inquire about the St. James Caring Center’s programs or for information about donating , call Marilyn at 573-265-2047.

Director, staff, volunteers, and board of directors want to wish everyone a joyful Holiday season.