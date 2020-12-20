In observance of the Christmas holiday, the Environmental Services office will close at 12 p.m. Thursday and re-open Monday, Dec. 28.

In observance of the Christmas holiday, the Environmental Services office will close at 12 p.m. Thursday and re-open Monday, Dec. 28.

Thursday’s trash will be collected Wednesday and Friday’s trash will be collected Thursday. For more information contact the Environmental Services Department at 364-6693. Residents can also visit the department's website at www.rollacity.org for a complete list of observed holidays and collection day changes.