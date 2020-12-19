A fourth person has been charged with first degree murder and kidnapping after a burned body was found in a torched car in the Ozarks, authorities said.

MOUNTAIN HOME — A fourth person has been charged with first degree murder and kidnapping after a burned body was found in a torched car in the Ozarks, authorities said.

The car and the still-unidentified body were found Wednesday near Mountain Home, close to the Missouri state line, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery. The vehicle appeared to have been where it was found for several days.

Ashley Nicole Hendricks, 35 of Fayetteville, was arrested at a home in Siloam Springs on Thursday, the Baxter County Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities planned to extradite Hendricks from Benton County, where she's currently being held, to Baxter County.

Her bond has been set at $500,000. Jail records did not list an attorney for Hendricks.

The body found in the car has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death.

Two other suspects were arrested Thursday near Brownsville, Texas, more than 900 miles away, while another was arrested near Mountain Home on Wednesday.