MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (AP) — A burned body has been found in a torched car in the Ozarks, and two of three people suspected in the killing were arrested in Texas near the Mexico border, according to an Arkansas sheriff.

The car and the still-unidentified body were found Wednesday near Mountain Home, close to the Missouri state line, according to Baxter County Sheriff John Montgomery. The vehicle appeared to have been where it was found for several days.

One suspect was arrested near Mountain Home later Wednesday, Montgomery said, and the two other suspects were arrested Thursday near Brownsville, Texas, more than 900 miles away.

Court records do not show that formal charges have been filed in the case.

The body has been sent to the state Crime Laboratory for identification and to determine the cause of death, Montgomery said.