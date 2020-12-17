Hoppers Pub has been named the Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce's December Business of the Month.

Hoppers Pub, established in 2010 by Ursula and Jake Lebioda features 66 brews on tap on Route 66. The concept was triggered by their love for Route 66. The Rolla location was added to the Hoppers family in 2018. Between both locations they employ about 40 people and could not accomplish success without the great team.

Hoppers Pub offers a full menu specializing in great burgers and an awesome beer selection. The Rolla location at 723 N. Pine St. is spacious and offers a small meeting space. Residents can enjoy daily activities and specials like bingo night on Monday, build your own burger on Tuesday, trivia on Wednesday, jazz night on Thursday, live entertainment on Friday and karaoke on Saturday. Hoppers also offers brunch on Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Club 66 is available to anyone completing all 66 beers.

They are delighted to be part of the quaint downtown community. Follow hoppers Pub Rolla on Facebook or Instagram. They continue to offer take out and are a phone call away.