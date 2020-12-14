High school seniors interested in pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) programs next fall now have a new scholarship program to support their efforts.

High school seniors interested in pursuing degrees in science, technology, engineering or mathematics (STEM) programs next fall now have a new scholarship program to support their efforts.

The new Kummer Vanguard Scholars program at Missouri University of Science and Technology provides annual scholarships between $1,000 and $3,000 for four years to qualified and deserving students. The scholarships are limited to 350 to 400 students who plan to enroll in STEM degree programs next fall. These scholarships may be combined with other university scholarships to provide a broader array of financial support for students.

The Kummer Vanguard Scholars program is supported through a recent $300 million gift to Missouri S&T from June and Fred Kummer, successful business leaders from St. Louis. Fred Kummer is a 1955 civil engineering graduate of Missouri S&T and the founder of HBE Corp., a leading design-build company that specialized in constructing medical centers and other health care facilities.

“June and Fred’s vision is to inspire today’s exceptional high school students to become the innovators, inventors, entrepreneurs and leaders of the future,” says Dr. Mo Dehghani, chancellor of Missouri S&T. “The Kummer Vanguard Scholars Program is the first of many student-focused initiatives at S&T that are enabled by their gift and their vision.”

In addition to the Kummer Vanguard Scholars program, Missouri S&T has launched a new fellowship program for Ph.D. students in the STEM disciplines. The Kummer Innovation and Entrepreneurship Fellows Program (I&E Fellows), also funded through the Kummers’ gift, provides support for doctoral students interested in innovation and entrepreneurship.

Students interested in becoming a Kummer Vanguard Scholar should apply soon. Due to the competitive nature of the program, applications received by Jan. 15, 2021, will be reviewed first. Depending on scholarship availability after that date, future applications will be reviewed after deadlines of Feb. 15, March 15 and April 15, 2021.

For more information about the program, visit VanguardScholars.mst.edu.