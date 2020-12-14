Missouri Department of Transportation crews will repair and improve drainage along Route 28 in Maries County through Friday.

For the safety of travelers and workers on the road, one lane of Route 28 will be closed to traffic between Route 42 and the city limits of Belle from 6 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Flaggers will be in place to navigate motorists through the area. Drivers are advised to seek an alternate route around the work area.

The work is weather permitting and could be delayed. For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636) or visit www.modot.org/central. Follow the MoDOT Central Missouri District on Facebook and Twitter for project updates.