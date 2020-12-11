A Seneca man was seriously injured and charged with driving while intoxicated after his vehicle struck a tree by Route K, approximately two miles west of Racine in Newton County.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report states that Cory Rantz, 32, was westbound in a 2011 Kia Sorento when he traveled off the right side of the road on Route K, causing his vehicle to overturn and strike a tree. Rantz was transported by Newton County Ambulance to Freeman West Hospital in Joplin.

The Kia Sorento was reported to be totaled and was towed from the scene.