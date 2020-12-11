Rolla Public Library has temporarily closed and stopped curbside service, phone service and computer appointments.

Director of Rolla Public Library, Rebecca Buckley, said due to a staff member testing positive for COVID-19, Rolla Public Library has temporarily closed and ceased curbside service, phone service and computer appointments.

The full closure is until further notice. Buckley said the library would resume limited services, including curbside service, as soon as they can do so safely.

Buckley said residents could check the library’s Facebook page, their website at www.rollapubliclibrary.org, or their phone recording at 573-364-2604 for updates. Patrons can email director@rollapubliclibrary.org for remote assistance during weekdays.

The library book return box is still open on Pine Street, near the library courtyard.

Buckley said residents should not worry about overdue materials or renewals until the library reopens. Patrons holds have been temporarily suspended.

Rolla Public Library offers thousands of e-materials through its website and the Libby app, accessible with a library card number.

Rolla Public Library is located at 900 N. Pine St. in downtown Rolla.