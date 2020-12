The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed Hudson Motors LLC to the chamber and community.

Hudson Motors is a family owned and operated business offering "good dependable vehicles at a working man's price." They are located at 631 S. Bishop Ave.

Pictured are owners Deborah and Sonny Hudson along with their family Kiley Hudson, Kristen Hudson, Daniel Mesey, Kelsy Mesey and Kyper Mesey.