The Rolla Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated new chamber member Peace of Mind on their newly remodeled store located at 703 N. Pine St., in downtown Rolla.

Holding the scissors is owner Scott Micke and manager, Dwighla Statler.

Residents can stop by their shop Saturday during the Santa Block Party event and check their Facebook page, at https://www.facebook.com/peaceofmindrolla, for their upcoming 12 Days of Christmas promotion.