Missouri Republicans are backing multiple efforts to overturn the certified results of the presidential election in an attempt to grant a second term to President Donald Trump, who lost the election by more than 7 million votes nationally.

Attorney General Eric Schmitt kicked things off Wednesday by endorsing a lawsuit from his counterpart in Texas that asks the Supreme Court to throw out results in the battleground states of Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin.

All four states have certified their results for Democrat Joe Biden and are set to contribute 62 electoral votes to his expected tally of 306 when the Electoral College meets Monday — well above the 270 it takes to win.

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton filed suit Tuesday alleging “significant and unconstitutional irregularities" in the states and asking the nation's highest court to block their Democratic electors from participating in the Electoral College.

He also asked the court allow the states’ Republican-controlled legislatures to pick new electors or none at all; if their 62 electoral votes go the other way, Trump would get a second term.

Most of Paxton’s concerns centered on how courts and executive branch officials in the four states made it easier to vote absentee amid the pandemic. He claimed that was improper and made fraud more likely, but has not offered material evidence widespread fraud really happened.

By Wednesday, legal experts had lampooned the suit as “crazy,” called it a publicity stunt and noted the Supreme Court threw out a similar lawsuit targeting Pennsylvania alone earlier this week.

Texas political observers had also pointed out that Paxton is currently under FBI investigation for an alleged pay-to-play scheme — fueling speculation the suit is really a bid for a Trump pardon.

But Missouri’s Schmitt led a group of 17 GOP attorney generals backing it all Wednesday in a “friend of the court” brief applauding Paxton's legal reasoning.

Schmitt also tweeted his approval.

“Election integrity is central to our republic. And I will defend it at every turn,” he wrote on his personal Twitter account. "Missouri is in the fight."

He later sent out a fundraising email asking for campaign donations to get his message out about the lawsuit.

Republicans in the Missouri House followed with their own shows of support.

On Thursday morning, Rep. Justin Hill, R-Lake St. Louis, filed a resolution that if passed would demand investigations into the results in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Georgia as well Arizona and Nevada.

It was referred to committee for further review shortly thereafter, though no hearing had been scheduled as of the News-Leader’s deadline.

The resolution includes several claims about irregularities in those states that appear paraphrased from a recent post on the U.S. website of a conservative British newsmagazine.

Among the claims is one that says, without citation, that 86,000 absentee ballots cast in Pennsylvania are “questionable.”

Another says 50,000 votes held on 47 USB cards are missing in the state’s Delaware County, also with no citation.

The latter claim mirrorsallegations made by a Republican poll watcher whose statements have beenrejectedin court.

Hill’s resolution says a “full and fair investigation” into such claims should happen before the six states’ votes for Biden are accepted.

In a letter to House leadership previewing the resolution, Hill wrote, “We are the Show-Me State. Let us demand other states show Missouri that fraud did NOT change the outcome.”

Notably, a statement released by Trump’s Department of Homeland Security last month called the November election “the most secure in American history” and said there was “no evidence that any voting system deleted or lost votes, changed votes, or was in any way compromised.”

U.S. Attorney General William Barr followed that up Dec. 1 with an announcement that the Justice Department had not found evidence of voter fraud that would change the outcome of the election.

“To date, we have not seen fraud on a scale that could have affected a different outcome in the election,” Barr told the Associated Press.

Missouri House Minority Leader Crystal Quade said in a statement that Republicans’ actions mean they “have abandoned all pretense of support for and belief in democracy.”

“This is insanity on a fast track to dystopian nightmare,” she added.

All of the news comes as Missouri’s own electors prepare to gather in the capitol Monday to cast the state’s votes for president and vice president.

The electors are not bound by law to cast Missouri’s 10 votes for Trump, who won here by 15 percentage points, but any defection would be a break with tradition.