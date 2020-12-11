This week, I was honored to file a brief with the United States Supreme Court challenging the election procedures in the states of Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan, and Wisconsin. This lawsuit, which was filed by the State of Texas, outlines how the governors and state election officials in the four states mentioned above decided to abuse their power and go against the words of the U.S. Constitution to implement widespread mail-in-voting schemes and water down fraud safeguards such as signature verification processes.

This is a blatant violation of election procedures as laid out in the U.S. Constitution. It is for state legislatures to decide how to conduct their elections, not rogue governors and state election officials. Eighteen attorneys general who are well versed in the United States Constitution feel this case has legal merit. I would say that fact alone demonstrates this case has a chance to succeed. I am proud to support it and to defend our constitutional republic.

I also believe the widespread voter fraud that occurred during this election was enabled by the very processes this case highlights. Americans have lost trust in our institutions because liberal politicians used a pandemic to strong-arm their citizens into accepting election procedures that were ripe for abuse, and the citizens of this country are now right to question the outcome. Voter identification, signature verification, and poll observing rights are all integral to trust in our elections. In the absence of those things we find ourselves questioning what they had to hide. This is all without mentioning the fact that Joe Biden is reported by the mainstream media to have won the most votes in the history of the United States, while at the same time winning fewer individual counties than President Obama in 2012. The logic and math behind that fact do not add up.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, I have been concerned leftist politicians would use the coronavirus to erode safeguards meant to protect the integrity of our elections. That is why in August I introduced the Integrity of Our Elections Act to require states to implement more robust safeguards to combat voter fraud. Speaker Pelosi refused to listen because she had her own biased agenda, which was to defeat President Trump by any means necessary.

As I feared, the day after the election we began to hear reports of voter fraud, including voter intimidation, voter impersonation, and the illegal discarding of ballots. I immediately wrote to United States Attorney General William Barr demanding investigations into every allegation. Following specific reports of suitcases of ballots in Georgia, I once again called upon Attorney General Barr to investigate and demanded answers. The Department of Justice has thus far failed to adequately address my concerns. To add insult to injury, it has come to light that the Department of Justice covered up the ongoing investigations into Hunter Biden’s tax “irregularities.” I find myself wondering if President Trump’s children would have been given the same treatment.

At the end of the day, the logic of the left is simple: voter suppression is rampant, but voter fraud cannot occur. They would like you to believe President Trump won more votes than he did in 2016, yet still lost the presidency. I believe we must investigate every single instance of voter fraud that occurred during this election. And then we should investigate them again. I will not give up on President Trump and will ensure no stone is left unturned. Myself, along with eighteen states, have thrown our weight behind the Texas case before the Supreme Court. I have faith the Supreme Court will hear the merits of this argument and justice will be served.