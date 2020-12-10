Essays are being accepted for the 2020-21 Club Level essay contest.

Essays are being accepted for the 2020-21 Club Level essay contest. The contest is open to students under age 19 as of October 1, 2020 who are not enrolled as a degree seeking student of a post- secondary institution. This contest is sponsored by Optimist International to give young people their own views around a central idea.

Topic: "Reaching your Dreams by Choosing Optimism"

Judging Deadlines: The deadline for students to submit essays is February 12, 2021. Essay and application must be emailed to rollaoptimistessay@gmail.com. Only electronic essay attachments will be accepted. The winning essay will be identified no later than February 29. 1st-3rd place finishers will be recognized at an Optimist Club of Rolla meeting in March. Your essay must be in one of the following file formats: .doc, .docx, .rtf, or .pdf file.

Prizes: The Optimist Club will award $75 for 1st place, $50 for 2nd place, and $25 for 3rd

place. Medallions will also be awarded to 1st-3rd place finishers. All participants shall receive a lapel pin. The winning essay will be forwarded to the East Missouri District, Optimist International, and compete for a plaque and a $2,500 college scholarship.

2020-21 Optimist Essay Contest Official Rules

Each contestant must be given a copy of the rules and must complete the entry form. The rules contain information about the contest, judging and awards.

Application for 2020-21 Optimist International Essay Contest

http://rollaoptimist.wixsite.com/optimist/essay-contest

Official Rules are included with the application. Please ensure you have read and understand the General Rules, Qualifications for Contestants, Contest Rules, Judging and Timing, Scoring, Penalties, and Awards.

For assistance please contest Rolla Optimist Essay Contest Chairperson Rob Barth at rollaoptimistessay@gmail.com.