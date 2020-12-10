Alan Taylor, 84, Garrison, ND, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at a Garrison care center.

Alan Taylor, 84, Garrison, ND, died on Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020, at a Garrison care center. Family memorial services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at St. Paul Lutheran Church in Garrison. A public visitation will be held on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 12 noon at Thompson Funeral Home in Garrison. Alan Charles Taylor was born Jan. 28, 1936, to Charles and Ruth (Vogel) Taylor in Cohasset, MN. He was raised in Grand Rapids, MN, where he completed his freshman year of high school before moving to Devils Lake, ND, in 1952 to finish his schooling. There, his family owned the local Coast-to-Coast store in which Alan worked. He graduated from Devils Lake High School in 1954 and made 1st Team All-State in basketball. Alan continued his education at Jamestown College where he played basketball and graduated with honors in 1958. He then received his Master’s Degree in Education at the University of North Dakota in 1964. Alan’s love for teaching and coaching led to a rewarding life pursuing the things he loved. His accomplishments in education and coaching football, basketball and track developed an impressive résumé that many knew him for. More importantly, his friends and family remember him as a man filled with life and youth and he put a majority of that life and youth into his family. He was extremely proud of his children and grandchildren and was not shy about sharing his pride. In return, his children and grandchildren adored and respected him very much. Their love for him was really more than can be put into words. Alan enjoyed being outdoors, hunting and fishing in North Dakota and Canada and also enjoyed a good competitive card game with family and friends at the Minot Moose Club. To say Alan was a sports fan would be an understatement. His love for the Vikings, Twins, and Timberwolves was often displayed in the many conversations he had with people he knew or strangers he would meet in passing. Alan is survived by; his wife, Doris (Lindquist) Taylor; children, Stacey (Jim) Broecker, Lakeville, MN; Brad (Robin) Taylor, Chisago City, MN; Kelly (John) Hoffner, Blaine, MN, Lora (Chris) Bennett, Madison, WI; stepchildren, Sheila (Mark) Guy, Minot, ND; Gina (Robert) Lock, Minot; Troy (Lisa) Lindquist, Great Falls, MT; Scott (Nang) Lindquist, Denver, CO; 21 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Eileen Ojakangas, Davis, CA. He was preceded in death by; his parents; and his first wife, Marjolaine “Mimi” (Tweten) Taylor.