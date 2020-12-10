The wildfire is currently estimated at 220 acres and is continuing to grow.

Mark Twain National Forest wildland firefighters are responding to a wildfire along Glade Top Trail. Named the Willie Fire, this wildfire is located approximately 20 miles southwest of Ava and 4 miles northwest of Longrun. The wildfire is burning on national forest land in the mixed brush and woodlands within the glade ecosystem of that area.

The wildfire is currently estimated at 220 acres and is continuing to grow. The spread is due to record warm and dry weather for this time of year, coupled with breezy winds. The ridges and valleys of this area may require firefighters to conduct backburning operations to stop the wildfire from spreading outside of this remote country.

Jess Register is the Incident Commander for the Willie Fire. Two Forest Service engines, a handcrew, and a dozer operator are currently on-scene and actively fighting the fire.

Light to moderate smoke impacts are expected for communities to the north of the fire. The cause of the wildfire is not yet known and is under investigation.